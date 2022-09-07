Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Insider Transactions at Sanatana Resources

In related news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$169,050. Insiders purchased a total of 335,000 shares of company stock worth $50,295 in the last quarter.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

