Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. 95,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

