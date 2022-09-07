Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Plans $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Sempra has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, reaching $173.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,420. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $669,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 436.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 149,486 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 41.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

