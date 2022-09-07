Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SMTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 1,670,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,619. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

