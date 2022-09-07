Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 1,670,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,619. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $94.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Read More
