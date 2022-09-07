Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.72 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $158.95. 254,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,984. The company has a market capitalization of $427.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

