Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shanta Gold Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:SHG opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £91.20 million and a PE ratio of -17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.64.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
