Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,524 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for 10.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Shaw Communications worth $36,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,956.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 224,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,324,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

