Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SIG stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 20,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

