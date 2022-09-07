SingularityNET Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030480 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00086311 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00042752 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003738 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

