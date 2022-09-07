SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head to Head Contrast

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.21 -$1.23 million ($0.33) -4.82 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.34 $58.10 million ($2.96) -1.54

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -4.58% -14.28% -3.90% SiriusPoint -22.91% -20.34% -4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

