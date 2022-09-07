SKALE Network Price Reaches $0.0464 on Top Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $172.07 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023232 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,977,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

