SolFarm Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497,729.00 (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.

