SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 5,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.
