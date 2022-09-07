SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $51,928.85 and $155,005.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00873614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
