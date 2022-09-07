Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Up 60%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,980,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,449% from the average session volume of 192,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Trading Up 60.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

