Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($148.23).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($158.53) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($126.87) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £103.80 ($125.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,392.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £109.20 and its 200-day moving average is £112.79. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a one year high of £172.25 ($208.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

