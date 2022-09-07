Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,480. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

