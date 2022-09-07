St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. 86,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,077. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

