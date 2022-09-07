Starcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,672.00 (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Starcoin has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $25,672.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00295291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Starcoin Coin Profile

STC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,151,194 coins. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

