Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 7th (ASOMY, CC, CSIQ, CTLT, DEA, ECOM, EIGR, EVC, JAKK, JBSS)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 7th:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

