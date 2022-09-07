StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

