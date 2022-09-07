StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NBRV opened at $0.16 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.46.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
