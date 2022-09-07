StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.16 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

