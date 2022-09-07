StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $98.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.