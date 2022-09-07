StockNews.com Upgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to “Hold”

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMKR. Northland Securities downgraded EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Up 1.4 %

EMCORE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 217,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.