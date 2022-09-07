StockNews.com Upgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to “Hold”

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMKR. Northland Securities downgraded EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
EMCORE Stock Up 1.4 %
EMCORE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 217,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCORE (EMKR)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.