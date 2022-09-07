Suku Reaches One Day Volume of $7.40 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Suku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Suku Coin Profile

Suku (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,216 coins. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

