Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.52 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.45). Approximately 73,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 471,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.80 ($1.44).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 359 ($4.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £98.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.20.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

