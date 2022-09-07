Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.75

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 128433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,611,463.19. Insiders bought a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 over the last three months.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

