Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives SEK 182.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 180.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 12.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12 month high of SEK 23.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.12 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

