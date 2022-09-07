Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.45

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.45 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 46822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

