Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Price Performance

Synalloy has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synalloy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synalloy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synalloy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

