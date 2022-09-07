Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $114.83. 616,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,612. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.50. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Synaptics by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

