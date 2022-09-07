System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 9,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 522,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
System1 Trading Down 2.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at System1
Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
System1 Company Profile
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.