System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 9,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 522,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

SST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,527,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,833 shares of company stock worth $2,203,723.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

