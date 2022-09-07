Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46. 565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Tapinator Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

