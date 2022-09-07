Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,309. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

