Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.