Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers comprises 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

CNS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

