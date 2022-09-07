Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,728 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,792 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,623 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.7% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 46,801 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $103.44. 41,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

