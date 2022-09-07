Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 409 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,848. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.84 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

