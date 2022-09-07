Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,780. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $237.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

