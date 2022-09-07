TD Securities Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$6.00 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) received a C$6.00 target price from analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.11 million. Analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

