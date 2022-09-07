Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 1-Year Low at $350.00

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 679666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM17 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 416.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.95. The company has a market capitalization of £519.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.