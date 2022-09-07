Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 1081280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.
Telecom Italia Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
