Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $26.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 929,624,682 coins and its circulating supply is 908,113,577 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

