THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Hits $707,069.88

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.