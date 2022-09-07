ThreeFold (TFT) Hits One Day Volume of $14,858.00

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $14,858.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00854396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015946 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.