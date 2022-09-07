Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

