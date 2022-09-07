Tokyo AU Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Tokyo AU has a market cap of $1.60 million and $89,923.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Tokyo AU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
About Tokyo AU
Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tokyo AU
