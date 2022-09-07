Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,270 shares of company stock worth $1,407,014. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toro by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.