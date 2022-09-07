TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.06

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 17951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

