TribeOne (HAKA) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

TribeOne (HAKA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, TribeOne has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TribeOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TribeOne has a total market cap of $734,187.91 and $188,879.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,235.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022889 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

HAKA is a coin. TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

